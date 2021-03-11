PADUCAH — Paducah's Southside neighborhood is becoming a key focus for the city of Paducah. The city commission held a second listening session on Thursday to hear from people who live and own businesses on the Southside.
Many of those who spoke said they feel the Southside is a part of the community that's always been ignored.
"The most neglected area in the city of Paduach. It's like it's the stepchild of the city," said Mary Thomas, a longtime Southside resident.
Thomas is just one of many who spoke directly to the commission, calling for change and significant improvements.
"The streets are deplorable. You have a lot of vacant and dilapidated homes. You have lots that need to be cleaned," Thomas said. "Please give this area of Paducah serious consideration."
Mayor George Bray says the city wants to give the Southside the attention it deserves. He's committed to a 90-day timeline to set up committees to target specific areas that need to be reinvigorated.
"What's most important is that we have a partnership with the community itself. The businesses, the residents, those who want to make change, positive change," Bray said. "And if we do that together then I think we've really got something here."
Some took their commitments a step further. Chris Ray, who manages Lowes on the Southside, promised volunteers to begin cleaning up the area.
"If you give me containers, I will give you 568 hours of volunteer service for beautification. We will help you do your part," Ray said.
Bray emphasized that major changes and revitalization is not an overnight process. While the city says it's committed to help, they want people to understand it will take time.