FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in a Thursday morning press conference as a dangerous winter storm blanketed much of the commonwealth in a wintry mix of snow and ice with plunging temperatures.
Beshear said in the press conference the state of emergency is to "free up funding and boost coordination across agencies as we respond to this weather crisis in a way that can keep all Kentuckians safe."
“This winter storm already is causing some very dangerous conditions across much of the state, with iced-over roadways and downed power lines putting our people at risk,” the Governor said.
The state of emergency directs the Kentucky division of emergency management and the Department of Military Affairs to execute the Kentucky emergency operations plan and coordinate the response across state agencies and private relief groups.
Beshear said it also directs the Finance and Administrative Cabinet to provide the funding for the response and authorizes the division of emergency management to request additional resources.
As for Kentucky Emergency Management, Beshear says that state of emergency operations center remains activated at level three operations.
Operations consists of KYEM personnel monitoring the weather system as well as critical emergency support function partners for transportation, law enforcement, power, and utilities.
The storm has caused multiple crashes across the state, including in the Local 6 area.
Transportation crews aggressively treated roads overnight and into Thursday morning
“Our crews worked overnight and are out in full force treating and plowing to maintain mobility along critical routes,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “The damaging effects of fallen debris and frigid temperatures create additional challenges and delays. It’s going to take days to recover from this event. We plead for the patience of the public and ask for their help by staying off the roads if possible.”
As of around 9 a.m., westbound lanes of I-24 in Christian County were closed at mile marker 81 due to a multi vehicle crash and I-24 has been blocked for several hours due to several stuck semi trucks at the Cumberland River bridge near the 33 mile marker in Livingston County.
Beshear says as of early this morning, emergency management has been aware of 70,500 Kentucky customers with power outages.
Beshear reminds Kentuckians that icing has and continues to cause downed power lines and power outages. If possible, Beshear says to prepare to use alternative heat, but also be careful when using these heat sources. Visit the CDC guidelines webpage for more information.
If you experience a downed power line or power outages, contact your utility company.
The severe weather has caused school, churches, and businesses to close locally and across the commonwealth.
Earlier Thursday morning, Gov. Beshear closed all state offices for the day to reduce traffic on dangerous roadways.
Also on Wednesday, Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians about preparations being made by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet; plans to address postponed vaccination appointments and safeguard vaccine supplies; and safety information on the use of alternative heat sources. See the full news release here.
You can read the full executive order for the state of emergency in the PDF below:
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.