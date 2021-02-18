PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Snow Fighters are tackling a third day of plowing snow and ice from public roads, as many of the region's counties received two to three inches of snow overnight.
KYTC says the cold temperatures caused the snow to be fluffy, which is great for plowing. With daytime temperatures trending up, the District 1 Snow and Ice Team hopes crews will also get some help from the sun.
The warmer weather prompted crews to start spreading salt to help clear roads more quickly as the temperature rises above freezing going into the weekend.
KYTC says by mid-morning, most local 4-lane "A" Snow Priority Routes had one-lane cleared and the road was visible in the passing lane and some routes had both lanes cleared.
The transportation cabinet says District 1 snow plows will now be turning their attention to "B" and "C" Sow Priority Routes through the afternoon with the hope of completing all routes by the end of the day Friday.
KYTC says highway crews will be ending their 13-hour shift rotation at midnight Thursday night with crews returning in full force on Friday morning to finish up snow-clearing activities.
KYTC District 1 is responsible for about 2,850 miles of highway in Kentucky's 12 westernmost counties. Plowing all of those miles is like driving from Washington, D.C. to San Francisco, CA. KYTC says plows will make several runs along District 1 highways in a single snow and ice event.
Real-time travel conditions are available at goky.ky.gov or via the WAZE APP.