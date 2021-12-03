HOUSTON, TX (KPRC-TV) — A plumber doing work at a well-known Texas mega church discovered envelopes full of money in one of the bathroom walls.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars were stolen from Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston back in 2014.
The plumber called into a local radio talk show this week and spoke about the discovery and how it may be tied to the unsolved crime.
"But I mean it was just like unbelievable the things he was telling us that they found in the wall,” said George Lindsey, co-host of the morning show for the Morning Bullpen at 100.3 the Bull.
A caller who recently did some plumbing work at Lakewood Church dropped a bombshell.
"There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” the plumber said. “They removed the tile. Went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away, and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall."
Envelopes full of cash and checks.
"I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there, and I went ahead and turned it all in,” he said.
Lindsey couldn't believe it.
"So then he relayed to us that in 2014 there was big story about money being stolen from Lakewood Church,” Lindsey said.
In fact, Houston police are still investigating that seven-year-old case involving the disappearance of $600,000.
It's unclear how much money the plumber discovered, but the case raises a lot of questions.
In a statement, Lakewood Church said: "Recently, while repair work was being done at Lakewood Church, an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found."
They notified police and are assisting them with the investigation.
In a new statement from Houston police Friday, the department said: "evidence from the recovered checks suggests this November case is connected to a March 9, 2014, theft report of undisclosed amounts of money at the church. The investigation is ongoing."