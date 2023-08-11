A gas station in west Kentucky is paying it forward when customers' fill their tanks.
Pocket's Shell has a gas pump customers can use to help others with no extra cost on their receipt. It's called The Giving Pump.
Every time The Giving Pump is used, Pocket's says it will make a donation to Soup for the Soul in Murray, a local nonprofit that helps feed the hungry in the community.
There's a Giving Pump at the Pocket’s at 722 S 4th St. in Murray and at the Pocket's at 1102 Octane Drive in Murray.
To learn more about Soup for the Soul, visit soup4thesoul.org or the nonprofit's Facebook page.