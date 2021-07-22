Simone Biles practiced her historic new vault, a Yurchenko double pike, at women's Olympic gymnastics podium training. If she lands the vault in competition, it will be named after her.
In May, Biles became the first woman to land the move in competition at the GK US Classic in Indianapolis.
The high-difficulty skill has historically only been done by men. It starts with a roundoff onto the springboard, followed by a back handspring onto the vaulting table. To make it a double pike, Biles then ends with a piked double backflip.
As NBC Sports reports, Biles did not perform her new vault at U.S. Championships or at U.S. Olympic Trials, but said she still wanted to compete it at the Olympics. If she successfully completes it there, it will become the fifth skill named after her in the gymnastics Code of Points.