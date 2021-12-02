MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Reidland Elementary hosted a "Polar Express" night at school Thursday evening, inspired by the popular children's book and movie.
The event featured a horse drawn carriage, a Christmas tree farm, a showing of the "Polar Express" movie and more.
While the event was hosted at the school and geared toward school children, it was actually fully funded by the community, not the school. Organizers spoke about what the support meant to them.
"I am a Reidland native, graduated from Reidland High School. I am thrilled to death about this community. This is actually what the community has been about for years, decades. They have always been pouring into their kids, and this is just another example of them doing that," said Reidland Elementary librarian Alicia Brophy.
Of course it wouldn't be the "Polar Express" night without an appearance by the conductor and a showing of the Christmas film.