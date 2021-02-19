UNION CITY, TN — The 10th annual Polar Plunge in Union City, Tennessee has been postponed from this Saturday to March 6.
Organizers say the event at Aloha Pools and Spas in Union City, hosted by Special Olympics Upper West Tennessee, is postponed because of the road conditions.
The Polar Plunge is an opportunity to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics of Upper West Tennessee. Organizers say funds raised from the Polar Plunge benefit over 300 athletes in Special Olympics activities in Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry, and Carroll counties.
Participants can register for the in-person event at Aloha Pools and Spas in Union City or join a group of friends to form a plunge team.
Organizers say each participant is asked to raise a minimum of $50 to receive the official 2021 Polar Plunge t-shirt and bragging rights for being "the coolest person in Northwest Tennessee."
Organizers say more money raised means more prizes! Those wanting to take the plunge can go to PolarPlungeTN.com, then click Union City to register for the in-person or at-home plunge.
Organizers say social distancing measures will be in place as participants and friends are asked to wear a mask and remain at least 6 feet apart when at the plunge site.
Aloha Pools and Spas will be giving away two huge prizes and organizers say there will be drawings for other prizes, just gift cards for local restaurants as well. Aloha Pools and Spas is giving away an 18-foot above ground pool (must be at least 18-years-old and a homeowner) and a Tristar plug and play hot tub with startup chemicals and step.
Each Aloha Pools and Spas are valued at $3.599. Organizers say in order to be eligible for these two prizes, you must plunge at Aloha Pools and Spas on Feb. 13, be at least 18-year-old, and be a homeowner.
In addition to the Polar Plunge, Special Olympics announced a new at-home virtual plunge this year. The at-home challenge can consist of popping a balloon of icy cold water on your head, cold water gun fights, water balloon fights, using a kiddie pool, or even a slip and slide. At-home plungers should take videos of their activities and share them on social media with the hashtags #bebold and #becold.
If you don't want to participate, but still want to donate, go to go to PolarPlungeTN.com, then click Union City.
The mission of Special Olympics of Upper West Tennessee is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
The Special Olympics experience gives participants continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in sharing gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.
Organizers say full participation is granted to every athlete regardless of their economic circumstances. The ultimate goal of Special Olympics is to help people with intellectual disabilities participate as productive and respected members of society at large by offering them a fair opportunity to develop and demonstrate their skills and talents through sports training and competition.