GILBERTSVILLE, KY -- Not looking forward to spring quite yet, take part in the Polar Plunge!
The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky takes place this Saturday, March 7 at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park.
The event is a fundraiser in which participants raise money to jump into Kentucky Lake.
There are two ways to get into the lake, you can jump in from the dock or run in from the shore. A 5K will also be held.
There is still time to sign up or to donate. Money raised goes to support year-round sports and health programming provided by Special Olympics Kentucky.
