Gilmore.jpg

Christopher “Jantzen” Gilmore 

POPLAR BLUFF, MO — The Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to a Dec. 1 shooting that left one person injured and another dead. One other suspected is in custody, charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting. 

Police say Kevin Sanders and Adriana Lundy, both 23 years old, were found around 10:332 p.m. Tuesday with gunshot injuries at a home in the 100 block of Begley Street in Poplar Bluff. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. Sanders died because of his injuries. Police say Lundy's injuries are serious, but are not considered to be life threatening. 

gipson featured.jpg

Stacy Gipson 

Poplar Bluff police have arrested 22-year-old Christopher “Jantzen” Gilmore in connection to the shooting. He was jailed in the Butler County Justice Center, and police say he'll be charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. 

Officers are searching for a second suspect: 25-year-old Stacy Gipson of Poplar Bluff. Gipson is considered to be armed and dangerous, police warn. I

Anyone with information about where Gipson is can call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.  

