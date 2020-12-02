POPLAR BLUFF, MO — The Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to a Dec. 1 shooting that left one person injured and another dead. One other suspected is in custody, charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting.
Police say Kevin Sanders and Adriana Lundy, both 23 years old, were found around 10:332 p.m. Tuesday with gunshot injuries at a home in the 100 block of Begley Street in Poplar Bluff. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. Sanders died because of his injuries. Police say Lundy's injuries are serious, but are not considered to be life threatening.
Poplar Bluff police have arrested 22-year-old Christopher “Jantzen” Gilmore in connection to the shooting. He was jailed in the Butler County Justice Center, and police say he'll be charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
Officers are searching for a second suspect: 25-year-old Stacy Gipson of Poplar Bluff. Gipson is considered to be armed and dangerous, police warn. I
Anyone with information about where Gipson is can call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.