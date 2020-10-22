UPDATE( 10/22/20 at 12:25 p.m) — Police say Harris has been located and is in good health.
PADUCAH — Police are asking for your help locating a 14-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah.
Paducah police say 14-year-old Amari Harris was last seen at a location on Walter Jetton Boulevard. He was wearing black sweatpants and a blue sweatshirt at the time.
Amari is described as standing 4 feet, 11 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about where Amari is can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.