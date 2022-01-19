PADUCAH — Paducah police are searching for a 15-year-old boy reported missing Wednesday night.
Police say 15-year-old Tristan Atkins was last seen at Paducah Tilghman High School on Monday. When he was last seen, he was wearing red pants, a red jacket and a red hat.
Tristan is described as standing between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Officers ask anyone with information about Tristan Atkins's whereabouts to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.