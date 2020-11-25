UPDATE (5:45 a.m. 11/25/20) — Paducah Police say David Marshall has been found in good health and returned home.
PADUCAH — Paducah Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old boy who has runaway.
Paducah Police say David Marshall is five feet and seven inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say he was last seen on Elizabeth Street in Paducah wearing a maroon hoodie with a panda print on the front, gray sweatpants with a white stripe and brown boots.
If you know where David could be, call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.