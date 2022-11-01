MAYFIELD, KY — A 15-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy who were reported missing in Mayfield after they were last seen on Halloween have been found and are safe Tuesday night, police say.
The boy, 10-year-old Zion McClendon, was reported missing after police say he was separated from a group of trick-or-treaters Monday night. When she was reported missing, 15-year-old Aerial Holmes, had last been seen before trick-or-treating time on Monday.
Thankfully, police have announced Tuesday evening that both children have been located, and officers are reuniting them with their respective families.