LAFAYETTE, IN (WTHR) — A 5-year-old child shot and killed a 16-month-old sibling Tuesday in their Lafayette, Indiana, home.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex, where they found and child with a gunshot wound.
That child has been identified by Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello as Isiah Johnson, according to an Associated Press report.
Police say the 5-year-old child gained access to a gun inside the apartment before the fatal shooting.
One adult and two children, along with the victim, were inside the home at the time.
All three have been interviewed by detectives as the investigation unfolds.
An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case.