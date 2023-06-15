CARBONDALE, IL — An 18-year-old man faces criminal charges after police say he kidnapped a teenage girl in Carbondale.
Officers responded at 3:58 p.m. Thursday to the scene in the 200 block of North Wall Street in Carbondale. Police say the girl was taken from that location against her will by an acquaintance identified as 18-year-old Chrishon A. Sawyer of Carbondale.
The girl was recovered about an hour after officers received the initial report, the Carbondale Police Department says. Investigators say she did have minor injuries, but that she didn't require medical attention.
Police arrested Sawyer, and he was charged with kidnapping, domestic battery and unlawful restraint. He was jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
Officers say their investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to the case can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.