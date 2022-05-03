LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Two children in central Kentucky were killed and one person has been charged with murder, police said Tuesday.
Officers responded to a report Monday evening of an injured person and arrived to find three injured people, who were taken to a local hospital, a statement from the Lexington Police Department said. Firefighters responded to a report of a stabbing at the scene where two people had life-threatening injuries and the other had serious injuries, Lexington Fire Department Maj. Jessica Bowman told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Two children later died at the hospital and another person was charged with two counts of murder with other charges pending, police said in a statement.
Deon Williams, 13, and Skyler Williams, 5, died Monday of multiple stab and incised wounds, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office said.
Police did not release the name of the person charged, though they did say all parties were identified and there were no outstanding suspects.
No further information was immediately released.