Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of one half to 2 inches, and ice accumulations of one quarter of an inch with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. This area is generally along and east of a line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Marion and Albion Illinois, stretching eastward to Mayfield and Henderson Kentucky to Santa Claus Indiana. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes, especially on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&