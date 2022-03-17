PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old man reported missing Thursday.
Officers are searching for Skyler A. Sackatook. Investigators say the missing man was last seen leaving the McCracken County Jail on Clarence Gaines Street.
The police department says Sackatook is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering on the front, blue jeans and red or white shoes.
Anyone with information that can help officers locate Sackatook can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.