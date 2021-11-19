AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Colorado police say three people have been shot in the parking lot of a high school in a Denver suburb and that the school was on lockdown until students could be safely released to their parents. Police say all three victims are juveniles.
The Aurora Police Department said in a tweet that two of those who were shot outside Hinkley High School were taken to a hospital and a third got there on their own.
During a news conference Friday evening, Chief Vanessa Wilson said those who were shot may include suspects and victims. She said there were multiple shooters involved in the incident. Wilson said authorities have been told none of the injuries in the shooting were life threatening.
UPDATE: A third person was shot & self-transported to the hospital.— Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 19, 2021
This is a very active scene still.
The church parking lot, south of the school, is completely full. If parents are coming here, please look for another place to park nearby.
The incident came after six students from another Aurora high school were shot Monday at a park near their school. The two schools are about three miles apart. No arrests have been made in the Monday shooting.
Police provided a news conference about the shooting, which it streamed live on Twitter.
Chief Vanessa Wilson said it is not confirmed whether Friday's shooting is connected to Monday's shooting, and while it is a possibility, she said "We will let you know as soon as we know. However, I don't want people to just make that assumption."
"I need the public's help," Wilson said. "There was a fight that started in this parking lot, and then it went into a shooting. These are our kids that are shooting one another. We have disrespect and no concern for life whatsoever. I need the parents to get involved. I need you checking phones, I need you checking rooms, I need you checking cars, and make sure they're taking these guns away from these kids. I had multiple shooters on this scene as well. We cannot do it alone."
Wilson said while it's fortunate that none of the injuries stemming from Friday's shooting are life threatening, "the emotional scars, not only the people that were hit today, but the people that witnessed it, are going to be lifelong."
No arrests have been made yet in connection to Friday's shooting.
News conference regarding shooting in the parking lot of Hinkley High School. #APDAlert https://t.co/VSsLoJVMpd— Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 19, 2021
Editor's note: This Associated Press story has been edited by WPSD staff to add information from the Aurora Police Department's news conference Friday evening.