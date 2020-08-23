LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Lexington, Kentucky, say three people were shot inside a mall Sunday, and one of the victims has died.
The Lexington Police Department says the shooting occurred Sunday outside of a store at the Fayette Mall. Police said later that the shooting did not appear to be random.
Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says three people were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately released, but the police department later shared via Twitter that a male victim has died. The police department said his name will not be released until his next of kin have been notified.
We continue to actively investigate this case and follow up on leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or send an anonymous tip through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.
Police will provide additional updates as information becomes available.
Lexington NBC affiliate WLEX reports that Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said at least one of the victims knew a suspect in the shooting, and they may have interacted in some way before the shooting. No suspects are in custody at this time.
Officers evacuated the mall and checked each store. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Alicia Spurlock told the Lexington Herald-Leader that she and her daughter had just left a store inside the mall when they heard multiple gunshots. “It took me a minute to register what that was,” Spurlock said. “Everybody just started running.”
The University of Kentucky says its counseling center is mobilizing resources for students who make have been traumatized by the shooting. In a statement, UK President Eli Capilouto writes: "As a community of concern and care, we must be a safe harbor for each other during these times. Our thoughs and prayers are with out Lexington community, the victims and their families and loved ones."
The statement continues "I urge anyone in need, or suffering in the aftermath of sensless violence like this, to reach out and connect. Asking for help in a time of need is not a sign of weakness; it is a sign of strength. It is an acknowledgement that we are part of a community that cares."
