BEAVER DAM, Ky. (AP) — A fourth body has been found at a Kentucky home where police were called to a report of a shooting.
Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a home near Beaver Dam, where they found three victims outside the home with apparent gunshot wounds, a statement from Kentucky State Police said. A barn near the home was on fire. Volunteer firefighters put out the blaze, and a body was found inside the barn Thursday morning, NBC affiliate WFIE-TV reports.
KSP Trooper Corey King told WFIE-TV that police are not actively looking for a suspect. He said the property is a farm that supplies chickens to Tyson, and that the company was called in to get the chickens.
Autopsies were scheduled Thursday for the first three victims found. The fourth victim's autopsy has not yet been scheduled.
Kentucky State Police Post 16 is continuing to investigate the deaths.