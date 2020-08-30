MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five people, including a teenager, were hospitalized after they were shot during a block party Sunday in Kentucky, police said.
Two people fired gunshots during the gathering of nearly 100 people early Sunday morning in Madisonville, the Madisonville Police Department said in a news release. It is not clear who fired the gunshots, police said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found five people with gunshot wounds. Two victims, a 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl, were flown to a hospital by helicopter. The woman remains in serious condition, police said. Three others were hospitalized with injuries police said were not life threatening.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Kyle Dame the Madisonville Police Department at 270-824-2121 ext. 2014.