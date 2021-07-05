KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 6-year-old Tennessee boy has died from a gunshot wound, police said.
Knoxville police officers responded Sunday evening to a home where they found the boy wounded, news outlets reported, citing a statement from police. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, but died shortly after arriving, the statement said.
The shooting remains under investigation, but police said in a statement that they believe “the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.”
No further information was immediately released.