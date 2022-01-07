CARBONDALE, IL — Police have arrested two people accused of breaking into a Carbondale home, kidnapping the person inside and beating them badly enough to require medical attention.
The Carbondale Police Department says 39-year-old Justin D. Carr of Carbondale and 22-year-old Jalyn A. Rush of Lexington, Illinois, are accused of forcing their way into the home of an acquaintance and battering the person. Then, they allegedly took the victim to a second location, where the beating continued. Police say the victim was eventually able to escape and flee to safety.
The police department says officers responded to the victim's home in the 600 block of West Mill Street at 7:07 a.m. on Jan. 2. When officers arrived, the police department says they found evidence of a disturbance, but the victim wasn't there. As their investigation continued, the officers found the victim in Murphysboro. Police say the victim had escaped to safety, but was still in need of serious medical treatment. Responders took the victim to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Officers found and arrested Carr and Rush on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and the two were jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
Carr and Rush are each charged with home invasion, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery, and police say additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.
Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the investigation to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.