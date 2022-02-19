OTTAWA, CANADA - FEBRUARY 18: RCMP and Ottawa police carried out a massive operation at Ottawa's city center for protestors and trucks after the Canadian prime minister declared the state of emergency for the first time in Canada's modern history, in Ottawa, Canada on February 18, 2022. Dozens of protesters were arrested as hundreds of trucks are still blocking the city center. (Photo by Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)