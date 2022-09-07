MEMPHIS, TN (NBC News) — Memphis police have issued a shelter in place alert as they pursue a 19-year-old who went on a shooting spree across the city.
The suspect – who police say has been identified as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly – was seen driving around Memphis, shooting civilians, and recording the shootings on Facebook Live.
The spree began Wednesday afternoon, and the suspect has shot multiple people.
Police say the suspect was driving a blue sedan with a broken rear window, but has since changed to a gray SUV. That vehicle has an Arkansas license plate with the number AEV63K, police say.
Police do not currently know the whereabouts of the suspect and have asked that people remain indoors.