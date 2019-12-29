(CNN) — Both men accused in a fatal robbery at a Denny's restaurant in Virginia have been arrested and charged, police say.

Jordan Anderson of Manassas was arrested Sunday in Fairfax County, Virginia, the Prince William County Police Department said. Ryan Thomas Walker, 22, was apprehended Sunday night by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Maryland, police said.

Anderson is charged with murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court February 6.

Walker is charged with murder, malicious wounding and robbery, police said.

It could not be immediately determined Sunday whether Anderson or Walker had retained an attorney.

Authorities said Anderson and another suspect robbed the Denny's early Thursday and "ordered the patrons of the restaurant and employees to the ground while demanding their cell phones and wallets," police said.

As the robbers were leaving, police said, they shot one man who was sitting on the floor and cooperating. That man is expected to survive.

Afterward, DoorDash food delivery driver Yusuf Ozgur "was walking into the Denny's and unknowingly held the door for the suspects as they exited," police said.

One gunman struck Ozgur with a baton and the other shot him, police said. The 56-year-old driver died at a nearby hospital.

Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard said there may be a link between this heist and three other recent robberies in the area.