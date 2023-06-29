CARBONDALE, IL — A woman was arrested Wednesday in Carbondale, Illinois, after police say she threatened someone while armed with a knife.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to a report of an assault with a knife at around 7:26 p.m. on June 28 at the 100 block of North Giant City Road.
The suspect, 33-year-old Shakota C. Futch, allegedly brandished a knife and threatened an acquaintance during a dispute, police say.
However, no injuries were reported, and Futch was later arrested by officers in the 1200 block of East Walnut Street.
Police claim Futch resisted officers during the arrest.
She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting a peace officer and jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing, according to the CPD.
Additionally, the CPD is encouraging anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.