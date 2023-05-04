PADUCAH — Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting a Paducah restaurant manager on Wednesday.
The Paducah Police Department says 39-year-old David McDonald of Henderson, Kentucky, is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, menacing, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a man with a knife at a restaurant in the 5100 block of Hinkleville Road at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday. The police department says the restaurant manager told officers the incident began when he went to fire McDonald.
Police say McDonald pulled out a knife and hit the man over the head with its handle. The victim also told officers McDonald kicked him in the stomach and threatened to return with a gun before leaving the restaurant. Police describe the man's injuries as minor.
Officers found McDonald inside a car outside a home in the 3900 block of Queensway Drive. The police department claims McDonald was asleep in the car with a knife in his hand.
Police claim they found marijuana, methamphetamine and items associated with drug use in the car.
McDonald was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. The jail roster says his bond was set at $10,000 cash. A court date is set for May 16.