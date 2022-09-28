PADUCAH — A Murray man is charged with theft and attempted burglary after police say he was caught trying to break into a home on Jones Street in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into the home around 11:33 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the man had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but officers caught him several houses away.
Police say the man, 38-year-old Edward Eugene Pettis of Murray, claimed he was allowed to be in the house. But, the homeowner told officers that wasn't true.
The police department says officers also believe Pettis tried to steal a catalytic converter earlier on Tuesday. When detectives interviewed Pettis, he allegedly admitted that he was present when catalytic converters were stolen earlier this month from vehicles at two locations on Irvin Cobb Drive.
Pettis was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree burglary, second-degree fleeing or evading police and two counts of theft by unlawful taking regarding the catalytic converter thefts.
He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.