PADUCAH — A former Paducah Mellow Mushroom employee accused of breaking into the restaurant and other businesses in the old Coca-Cola plant building has turned himself in to authorities, the Paducah Police Department says.
Mellow Mushroom is one of several businesses located inside the former Coca-Cola plant at 3121 Broadway Street. The Paducah Police Department claims 29-year-old Corey J. Perez, a former Mellow Mushroom employee, broke into the building nine times. The first break-in happened the day after Perez was fired, police say.
Police say Perez was identified as a suspect from surveillance video at the Coke plant. The restaurant isn't the only business he's accused of breaking into. Police claim he also broke into Hush Art, which is located above Mellow Mushroom, twice last month and once in November of last year. He's also accused of causing damage inside Sprocket — also inside the Coke plant — by turning on a water faucet and flooding the business.
Perez turned himself in to police and was arrested shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Paducah Police Department says. He's charged with nine counts of third-degree burglary and one count each of first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The police department says detectives on Friday searched Perez's home on Madison Street and found four items that were allegedly stolen from Hush Art. The drug-related charges Perez faces stem from the search of his home, investigators say.
After his arrest, Perez was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.