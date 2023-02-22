PADUCAH — Officers arrested a man Wednesday charged with repeatedly breaking into a Paducah car wash where he used to work, the Paducah Police Department says.
The police department says 27-year-old Nathan P. Cruse of West Paducah faces three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of criminal mischief after he allegedly broke into the Expressway Car Wash on Park Avenue once on Feb. 8 and twice this week, once on Monday and again on Tuesday.
Reporting the first break in to police, the owner of the car wash told investigators surveillance cameras recorded two men breaking into his business on Feb. 8. The police department says the men seemed to know where items were located inside the business. Investigators identified Cruse, who had been fired several months before the break in, as a suspect.
Then, early Monday morning, two men were again recorded by surveillance cameras breaking into the business. Tuesday night, one person was recorded breaking in. The police department says the man — believed to be Cruse — looked directly into the camera during the Tuesday night break in, giving investigators a clear view of his face.
Detectives interviewed Cruse on Wednesday, and the police department claims he admitted to participating in all three break ins. The police department says investigators also found a crowbar in Cruse's vehicle, which investigators believe was used in one of the break-ins.
Cruse was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. The police department says he also faces a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.