Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST /9 PM EST/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&