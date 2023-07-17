CARBONDALE, IL — A Granite City, Illinois, man was arrested in Carbondale, Illinois, after police say he stole two cars.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers began investigating Saturday after finding a 2013 Ford Taurus that had been reported stolen in Wayne County, Illinois. Officers found the vehicle at 8:40 p.m. Saturday parked outside a business in the area of East Main Street and Giant City Road in Carbondale.
Police say 53-year-old James R. Taylor of Granite City is accused of stealing that car, as well as another vehicle that was stolen on July 4 from the 900 block of East Main Street in Carbondale. Investigators say that vehicle was later found in Wayne County.
Taylor was arrested on charges of theft of property valued at more than $10,000 and motor vehicle theft and jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
Police say their investigation into the thefts is ongoing, and anyone with information related to the case can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121, the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677 or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677.