CARBONDALE, IL — A Carbondale, Illinois, man was arrested after police say he impersonated an officer and tried to steal a car.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded shortly before 10 p.m, Monday to a business in the 1900 block of South Illinois Avenue, after someone reported a man claiming to be an officer was trying to steal a car.
Police say their investigation led them to 31-year-old Lukas R. Jones of Carbondale.
Jones was arrested on charges of impersonating a police officer and disorderly conduct, and he was jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
Officers say they are continuing to investigate the incident, and ask anyone with information regarding it to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.