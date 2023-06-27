PADUCAH — Two young children were taken to a local hospital after Paducah police say they were left in a hot car at Noble Park. The man accused of leaving the girls in the car is charged with wanton endangerment.
The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to Noble Park at 8:30 p.m. Sunday after witnesses reported seeing two children left unattended in the car.
When officers arrived, the car was about to leave the park. The police department says officers who pulled the car over saw that the man behind the wheel was sweating heavily, and he told them he had just finished playing basketball.
Officers claim they saw that the two 4-year-old girls, who were also sweating, were not properly restrained in child safety seats. When officers checked on the girls, the police department says both of them asked for water and one of them complained that she was hot.
The police department says the man, 24-year-old Malachai Bates, told officers the girls had been in the car since 7:30 p.m., but that the front windows were rolled down. However, police say witnesses reported that the car was not running and the windows were up. Witnesses told police they initially called because they heard the girls screaming.
The girls were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and Bates was arrested. Police say he was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.