PADUCAH — An Illinois man was arrested after police say he attacked and robbed a man in downtown Paducah.
The incident happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Washington Street. The Paducah Police Department says 43-year-old Joseph D. Grissom of Downers Grove, Illinois — a village in DuPage County, in northern Illinois — rode a bicycle up to the man, assaulted him and stole his clothes and prescription medication.
After a detective identified Grissom as a suspect, he was arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree robbery. Grissom was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.