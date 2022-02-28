MADISON COUNTY, KY – Shannon V. Gilday, the 23-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter, was arrested Monday morning by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
The search for Gilday ended at 4:30 a.m. Monday when he was found walking along Barnes Mills Road in Madison County.
Gilday, who investigators say is from Taylor Mill, Kentucky, is accused of forcing his way into the home of former Kentucky Rep. C. Wesley Morgan in Richmond early Tuesday morning and fatally shooting Morgan's 32-year-old daughter, Jordan Morgan, while she was in bed. The former representative was shot during the incident as well; he was treated at the University of Kentucky Hospital and released the same day that the shooting happened.
According to the Kentucky State Police, Gilday is charged with murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree assault and two counts of attempted murder.