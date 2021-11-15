PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested after police say he broke into a woman's home Sunday afternoon and repeatedly cut her with a knife.
The police department says officers responded to a call just after 5 p.m. Sunday reporting that a woman was bleeding from her arm and screaming for help at a home in the 2100 block of Bridge Street. When officers arrived, they found that the door to the home was kicked in, and several neighbors were inside helping the victim.
The police department says the woman was bleeding from multiple knife wounds. She told officers that her boyfriend, 21-year-old Preston B. Crain, broke into her home and assaulted her with a knife. The police department says the woman had multiple injuries to her arm, leg and hand. She was taken to a local hospital.
Police say Crain had fled the area before officers arrived, but investigators later found and arrested him and he was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
Crain is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
At the time of the attack, Crain was on parole stemming from a previous assault case. In that case, which happened in January of 2020, police said Crain shot a woman multiple times with a BB gun.