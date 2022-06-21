Antwon Brown featured .jpg

Antwon Brown 

LOUISVLLE, KY — A Louisville man was arrested Tuesday and charged with assaulting the city's mayor, Greg Fischer. 

Fischer was reportedly sucker punched during a Fourth Street Live event in downtown Louisville on Saturday. 

Tuesday, the Louisville Metro Police Department announced the arrest of 30-year-old Antwon Brown of Louisville. Police believe Brown is the person who punched Fischer. He faces a charge of fourth-degree assault. 

In a news release about the arrest, police say they are continuing to investigate the incident. 