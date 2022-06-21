LOUISVLLE, KY — A Louisville man was arrested Tuesday and charged with assaulting the city's mayor, Greg Fischer.
Fischer was reportedly sucker punched during a Fourth Street Live event in downtown Louisville on Saturday.
Tuesday, the Louisville Metro Police Department announced the arrest of 30-year-old Antwon Brown of Louisville. Police believe Brown is the person who punched Fischer. He faces a charge of fourth-degree assault.
In a news release about the arrest, police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.