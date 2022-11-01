CARBONDALE, IL — A 60-year-old man police named as a suspect last month in a shots-fired incident in Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested Tuesday.
Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for 60-year-old Gary Lee Starks of Carbondale in connection to an Oct. 11 shots-fired incident that damaged a vehicle in the area of East Willow and North Wall streets.
The Carbondale Police Department says Starks was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Jackson County Jail.
He faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Police say their investigation into the shots-fired incident is ongoing, and anyone with information relevant to the case can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.