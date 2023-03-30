CARBONDALE, IL — An Illinois man suspected in a street harassment incident in Carbondale earlier this month has been arrested after police say he harassed another woman on Thursday.
At 1:03 a.m. Thursday, police officers heard a woman screaming in the area of South Washington Street and East Walnut Street, the Carbondale Police Department says. When officers found the woman, she told them a man approached her and tried to make her hug him. She walked away from the man, and he began yelling insults at her before quickly approaching her again, police say.
The woman told officers she pulled out pepper spray to defend herself and her cellphone to try to call police. As she was calling 911, the man continued approaching her, so she spayed him with the pepper spray, police say. The man tried to take the woman's phone, and there was a struggle.
In a news release about the incident sent Thursday afternoon, the police department says officers found the man and identified him as 38-year-old Ryan M. Steinman of Hurst, Illinois.
Steinman was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.
This isn't the first time police say Steinman has tried to make physical contact with a woman he doesn't know in Carbondale. Police say they believe Steinman is the suspect involved in an in incident that happened March 9 near the intersection of South Illinois Avenue and Grand Avenue.
In that incident, a man walked up to a woman and grabbed her by the waist as she was walking along the sidewalk. The victim in that incident told police she pushed the man away, and he left when other people were seen approaching the sidewalk.
Steinman now faces charges of aggravated battery and disorderly conduct for the March 9 incident as well, police say.
The Carbondale Police Department says its investigations into both incidents are ongoing.