CALVERT CITY, KY — Police in Calvert City, Kentucky, have arrested a 45-year-old man in the hit-and-run collision that killed 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan Tuesday morning.
Investigators say 45-year-old Raymond E. Jarvis of Marion, Kentucky, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid in a crash that resulted in a death.
Earlier Thursday, the police department had asked members of the public to help officers identify a silver, four-door pickup truck recording by a surveillance camera at SmartPath, a business near the location of the hit and run on Oak Park Boulevard. The driver of that truck was considered to be a person of interest, not a suspect in the case.
Announcing Jarvis' arrest Thursday night, the police department says Jarvis drives an SUV, more specifically a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Police say they now believe that SUV is the vehicle that hit the young woman on Oak Park Boulevard as she was walking to work at the Dairy Queen on US 62.
"The investigation is still ongoing," the police department says in a news release. "And we encourage the public to continue to report information."
Anyone with information related to the investigation can call the Calvert City Police Department at 270-395-4545.
Multiple businesses and individuals had offered rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case, with the total award amount reaching $49,000 as of Thursday afternoon.