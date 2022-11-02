PADUCAH — Police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly robbed another man at gunpoint outside a bar in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a report about the robbery around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 16. The victim told officers he was talking with a man in the parking lot of the bar in the 100 block of South 3rd Street when the man pulled out a handgun and demanded money, the police department says.
Police say the victim told them he gave the robber $15, but the man demanded more money and ordered the victim to get into the passenger seat of his car. At one point, the robber was trying to clear a jam in his handgun, the victim told police. The victim said he took the opportunity to flee while the man was distracted.
The Police Department says a detective identified 32-year-old Joshua Jamar Kindle of Paducah as a suspect in the robbery.
Kindle was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree robbery and attempted kidnapping of an adult.
Police say a search warrant carried out at Kindle's home uncovered a handgun investigators believe was used in the robbery and clothing investigators believe was worn during it. Police say they also found a .22-caliber rifle, about 20 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.
The sheriff's office says Kindle has a previous felony conviction from 2016 for forgery of a prescription for a legend drug, so he was also charged with possession of a handgun by a felon.
Police say additional charges are expected to be filed regarding the drugs and rifle investigators say they found.