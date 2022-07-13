PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested after police say he assaulted an acquaintance and cut the victim's ear.
The alleged assault happened Tuesday night at a home on Levin Avenue, the Paducah Police Department says. Officers were called to a home on North 32nd Street and arrived to find a man sitting on the porch with a severe cut to his ear. The man told offers he was at a home on Levin Avenue with two acquaintances when one of the men assaulted him and cut his ear.
Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, and officers next went to the home on Levin Avenue where the man said the assault happened. The police department says officers interviewed the home owner, 56-year-old Dan Morse, and the department claims Morse admitted that he hit the victim in the head with a dinner plate.
Morse was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.