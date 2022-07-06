CARBONDALE, IL — A man was arrested in Carbondale, Illinois, Wednesday morning after police claim he was caught in the act of burglarizing a vehicle.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to a call reporting a vehicle burglary in progress at 2:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue.
According to the police department, officers arrived at the scene to find a man stealing items from a vehicle. The man allegedly ran from the officers, who caught him after a short pursuit.
Police claim the man, 58-year-old Troy E. Johnson of Carbondale, had items stolen from that vehicle and others with him when he was captured.
Johnson was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and resisting a police officer and jailed in the Jackson County Jail.