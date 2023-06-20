PADUCAH — A man who has a lengthy criminal history that police say includes convictions for charges related to rape and child sexual abuse of a child has been arrested again in Paducah, this time on charges of indecent exposure, trespassing, harassment and more.
The Paducah Police Department says 42-year-old Gil J. Askew of Paducah was arrested Thursday after he allegedly exposed himself to one woman, spied through the window of another woman's home and touched himself inappropriately in front of a third woman.
Police say one woman called police to report that a man was on her porch, exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately. The second woman, who lives in the same neighborhood, reported that she woke up around 3 a.m. one night and saw the man looking in her living room window.
A detective began a door-to-door canvas of the neighborhood, and learned that a third woman was allegedly harassed by the man. That woman said she was outside her home one day when she turned around and saw him standing behind her, touching himself inappropriately through his clothing.
The police department says the detective identified Askew as a suspect and got a warrant charging him with second-degree indecent exposure, second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Officers interviewed Askew on Thursday, and the police department claims he became combative as officers prepared to take him to jail. He allegedly pushed a chair and raised his fist as though he was going to hit one of the officers before he was handcuffed. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest and menacing.
Ultimately, Askew was jailed in the McCracken County Jail on June 15. According to the jail roster, he is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.
Previous charges on Askew's record include a September 2019 incident in which he allegedly broke into a couple's home. The couple awoke at 3 a.m. that morning to find Askew standing in their bedroom doorway, police said at the time. That incident happened at a home on Madison Street. One of the residents chased Askew through the kitchen, where police said he jumped out of the same open window he'd used to enter the home. Investigators said they found a knife outside that window that didn't belong to the couple. In that case, Askew ultimately entered an Alford plea to a third-degree burglary charge. An Alford plea allows defendants to essentially plead guilty without admitting guilt. Entering an Alford plea is an acknowledgement that investigators and prosecutors have significant evidence against the defendant.
The Paducah Police Department says Askew has been on the sex offender registry since the late 1990s. The registry shows he was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree rape of a child. The victim was 8 years old, the registry says.