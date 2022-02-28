MADISON COUNTY, KY – 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, the man suspected of killing a former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter, was arrested Monday morning by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
The search for Gilday ended at 4:30 a.m. Monday when he was found walking along Barnes Mills Road in Madison County.
Gilday of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, is accused of forcing his way into the home of former Kentucky Rep. C. Wesley Morgan in Richmond, Kentucky, early Tuesday morning and fatally shooting Morgan's 32-year-old daughter, Jordan Morgan, while she was in bed.
According to the Kentucky State Police, Gilday is charged with murder, burglary 1st degree, criminal mischief 1st degree, assault 1st degree, and two counts of attempted murder.