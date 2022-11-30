MARION, IL — A Marion, Illinois, man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly threatened to kill someone in what police describe as a violent incident Tuesday afternoon.
In a news release, the Marion Police Department says a "very frantic" woman called and advised dispatchers about a "man with a gun" in the 1000 black of Maplewood Street around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say the phone line was disconnected, and dispatchers were unable to get back in touch with her.
When officers arrived at the scene, the police department says they saw a man get in a car and speed away from them, driving on the sidewalk. The police department says officers followed and intercepted the car on South Court Street.
Police say the driver — 44-year-old Joshua Taylor — refused to comply with officers and physically resisted them before he was eventually detained.
While that was going on, the police department says other officers found the victim on Maplewood. The department says officers learned the victim had been romantically involved with Taylor.
Officers say the victim accused Taylor of placing a gun to her head and pulling the trigger, though the gun failed to discharge.
Police say the victim told them Taylor disconnected her phone call after she dialed 911, but left the area when he heard sirens approaching.
The police department says it called in a K-9 unit to search for the gun, which investigators believe was thrown out of the vehicle as Taylor was allegedly fleeing the scene. Police say that gun was found along the route and collected as evidence.
Taylor was charged with attempted murder, domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, fleeing and eluding, interference with reporting of domestic violence, criminal damage to property and driving on the sidewalk and jailed in the Williamson County Jail.