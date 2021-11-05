CARBONDALE, IL — A Murphysboro, Illinois, man was arrested Friday after police say he stabbed a man in Carbondale.
The Carbondale Police Department says officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Friday. At the scene, officers say they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The person responsible for the stabbing had left the scene before officers arrived.
The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, and police say his wounds are not believed to be life threatening.
Police believe 30-year-old Commadore D. Jackson of Murphysboro is responsible for the stabbing. A news release from the police department says he and the victim met up for "a mutually agreed upon fight," and the stabbing stemmed from that fight.
Murphysboro police officers found Jackson and arrested him Friday. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated battery, and he was jailed in the Jackson County Jail.
The Carbondale Police Department says its investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information related to the case can call the department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.